In-Person Absentee Voting Hours Available for the April 2 Municipal Election in Greene County

In-person absentee voting hours will be available tomorrow (3/30) in Greene County from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for eligible voters who aren’t to go to their regular polling place on April 2nd.

You’ll need to take a valid form of identification to the County Clerk’s office at 1126 North Boonville in the Archives building to vote absentee. Absentee voting hours will also be available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with questions about absentee voting should call Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller’s office at 868-4060.

