Paying Homage to Black History

By 5 minutes ago

Dancers perform at the Sankofa: Black History Month Banquet 2018.
Credit Missouri State University

Every year in February, people all across the country observe Black History Month, also known as African American History Month. This month grew out of Negro History Week in the mid-1920s.

Missouri State University will host several events and activities on campus to highlight the accomplishments and culture of the Black community. 

Wes Pratt, MSU’s chief diversity officer, shares more about Black History Month and its significance.

Read the full transcript

One of the major events for the Black History Month celebration at Missouri State is the Sankofa: Black History Month Banquet. It will take place at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Plaster Student Union. 

RSVP is required to attend the banquet. It’s free for students, but $10 for staff, faculty and community members. Payment must be made in cash at the door.

For further details, including a full list of events, visit the multicultural programs' website. 

Tags: 
Missouri State University
Office of Multicultural Programs
Student Affairs
Division of Diversity & Inclusion
Wes Pratt

Related Content

Diversity Conference Seeks to Bridge Cultural Divides

By Apr 9, 2019

As our world becomes more diverse, it’s important to make diversity and inclusion part of everyday culture.

To this end, Missouri State University hosts the annual Collaborative Diversity Conference on campus to promote the inclusion of diversity in our community.  

Understanding the Shades of Blackness

By Feb 5, 2019

Maya Angelou said, “The more you know of your history, the more liberated you are.”

February is Black History Month in America. It’s an occasion to remember and celebrate the contributions of Black people to our country and the world. It’s also an occasion to shed light on history that’s not always mentioned or often overlooked. 