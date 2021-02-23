Patton Alley Pub to Close, Citing Financial Strain from COVID Pandemic

A longtime fixture of Springfield’s downtown area, Patton Alley Pub, will be closing its doors permanently this year.

Founded in 2003, Patton Alley Pub was known for its variety of beer – its menu boasts 85+ varieties of the drink. But after 17 years of its presence on Patton Avenue in downtown Springfield, the pub announced on social media it will be shutting down, due to financial problems caused by the drop in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. As recently as January 17, the owners of the pub said on Facebook they were considering “several options” to remain open. But on Tuesday, the bar bid farewell in a Facebook post, thanking the community for its support over the years.

The closure is part of a national trend as bars and restaurants struggle to adapt to the harsh realities of social distancing and legal ordinances restricting their operations. In December, the National Restaurant Association estimated that 17% of restaurants permanently closed due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.