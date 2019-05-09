Ozark Mountain Daredevils Release New Album and Single

Since 1971, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils have been a favorite band in the region and across the country. Now, a new album with a familiar feel will be released next week. KSMU’s Jess Balisle has more.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils Release New Album

HEAVEN 20/20, the new six-song album from the Daredevils, will be released May 17th, available on CD and digital download.

For the occasion, the band has re-cut its 1973 hit “If You Wanna Get to Heaven” from their debut self-titled album, calling it “If You Wanna Get to Heaven 20/20.” According to a press release, the new version of the song is an infectious, hard-driving, nails-through-steel, rock and roll call to action.

Other songs on HEAVEN 20/20 include John Dillon’s songs “No Way Out” and “You’re Still Here,” the Steve Cash song “Don’t,” Michael Supe Granda’s “Friend of a Friend of Mine,” as well as a live recording of Supe’s “I Married a Cubs Fan.”

This is the 9th studio release from the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, best known for their hit Jackie Blue.

For KSMU News, I’m Jess Balisle.