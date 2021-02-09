OTC Hires Its First Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Director

Ozarks Technical Community College has its first director of diversity, equity and inclusion. Daniel Ogunyemi began his duties in the position on Monday.

He’s taught psychology at OTC as a part-time instructor and worked at Burrell Behavioral Health in diversity, equity and inclusion.

In a news release, OTC chancellor, Hal Higdon, said it’s important to have someone who focuses on ensuring that the school is doing all it can “to foster an equitable and supportive environment” for its students and employees.

Ogunyemi said he’ll “focus on finding the barriers to accessing an education at OTC and work to change them for the better.”