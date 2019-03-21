Old as the Hills (or Caves); the Missouri Institute of Natural Science

Even though Missouri is not typically thought of as a place for fossils, we are not without our share. In fact, the rocks are littered with the remnants of animals that once called this place (albeit a very different version) home. Of course, Missouri is known as a place of caves, and the discovery of the Riverbluff cave system, which held remnants of animal life from the ice age, brought together a group with an interest in natural history, fossils and the Ozarks. They created the Missouri Institute of Natural History in 2003 and have been welcoming visitors and promoting education in our area ever since. Listen in as Matt Forir, the Executive Director of the institute, and I chat about his passion for fossils, the institute’s goals and the exciting world of discovery it contains.

