O Positive And Negative Blood Donations Needed At CBCO

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has put out an urgent appeal for type O blood. Current reserves of both O positive and O negative are at critical levels. Less than a one day reserve is on hand, and the blood center tries to maintain at least a three-day supply of blood to be ready for an emergency.

You can give at one of four donor centers: in Springfield and Joplin and in Bentonville and Springdale, Arkansas. There are also mobile blood drives taking place.

The CBCO is the exclusive supplier of blood products to more than 40 area hospitals.

For more information, visit cbco.org.