NWS Confirms Nine Tornadoes Touched Down in Southwest Missouri Tuesday

Preliminary reports from National Weather Service survey teams show nine tornadoes caused damage in southwest Missouri Tuesday, April 30. Survey teams are out again today looking at further damage to determine if there were other twisters.

Here's what the NWS has released so far:

An EF1 tornado touched down at 7:40 p.m. and was on the ground for two minutes starting at one mile southwest of Eudora and tracking to one mile southeast of Eudora with maximum wind gusts estimated at 100 mph. The tornado’s path was estimated to be 100 yards wide and two miles long. Damage reported with that storm includes a roof blown off a home, damage to another house, multiple trees snapped and uprooted and a camper that was overturned.

An EF1 tornado, with maximum winds of 95 mph, touched down briefly at 7:38 p.m. six miles northwest of Miller with maximum wind gusts of 95 mph. Its path was 50 yards wide and .6 miles long. Damage associated with that tornado includes numerous uprooted trees and a tree that fell on a house.

Another EF1 tornado, with estimated maximum winds of 95 mph, touched down two miles southwest of Miller at 3:22 p.m. and traveled on the ground until two miles northeast of Miller with maximum wind gusts of 95 mph. Metal outbuildings were damaged or destroyed, including two barns, and numerous trees were damaged.

And EF2 tornado tracked from two miles north of Ozark to five miles northwest of Rogersville with maximum wind gusts of 134 mph and a path 400 yards wide and 10 miles long. It started at 8:28 p.m. and lifted around 8:40 p.m. Three injuries were reported. Numerous houses were heavily damaged and a few were destroyed. Several outbuildings were damaged or destroyed, and hundreds of trees were uprooted.

An EF0 tornado, with maximum winds of 85 mph, touched down at 4:25 p.m. five miles northeast of Purdy in northern Barry County and was on the ground for 10 minutes. Several outbuildings were destroyed, and numerous trees were uprooted. Its path was 200 yards wide, and it was on the ground for five miles.

An EF1 tornado touched down at 3:42 p.m. five miles southwest of Rocky Comfort and was on the ground for 12 minutes with a path of 12 miles and a width of half a mile. Maximum wind gusts were estimated at 110 mph. Numerous buildings were damaged and destroyed, including four barns. There was also damage to hundreds of trees.

An EF1 tornado tracked from two miles northwest of Willard at 8:15 p.m. to two miles north of Willard. Maximum wind gusts were estimated to be 100 mph, and the tornado’s path was 200 yards wide and two miles long. A swath of 60-70 mph winds was noted just south of the tornado track, according to the National Weather Service. Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted.

An EF1 tornado tracked from four miles northeast of Willard starting at 8:21 p.m. to four miles northeast of Willard with maximum wind gusts of 100 mph. Its path was 200 yards wide and two miles long. Sixty to 70 mph straight line winds were noted just south of the tornado track, according to NWS. A roof was torn from a home, some outbuildings were destroyed, and numerous trees were uprooted.