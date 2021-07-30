Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Goes Up In Springfield, Including In Critical Care

There were 267 patients with the illness at CoxHealth and Mercy Thursday compared with 256 the day before. And the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care was at 109, up 10 from the day before, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department's dashboard.

The average daily case count was 192.86 over the last week compared to 188 on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 41.77 percent of Greene County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated.

Health professionals are urging the public to get a COVID-19 vaccine as the delta variant continues to spread through southwest Missouri.

A walk-in clinic is set for Friday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jordan Valley Community Health Center, 440 E. Tampa in Springfield. A clinic will be held at Springfield Fire Station #8, 1405 S. Scenic, Friday from 3 to 5.

Vaccine clinics will be held at the Library Center Saturday, July 31, from 10 to noon and at the Library Station from 2 to 4.

Shots are available for anyone 12 and older.

Learn more at vaccine417.com or call (417) 874-1211.