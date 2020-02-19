News-Leader Print Production To Be Moved To Columbia

The News-Leader will no longer be printed in Springfield. The paper reports that its newspaper printing and production operation will be moved to a sister facility in Columbia.

The last newspaper produced in Springfield is expected to be on March 29 for the next day edition.

According to a News-Leader article today, “The consolidation of production operations has become increasingly common within the newspaper industry.”

The News-Leader says the change won’t affect the daily publication of the paper.

Employees who will be laid off will be offered help seeking new employment, and the paper reports they’ll be offered jobs at other company locations when available.