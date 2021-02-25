Newest Boys & Girls Club In Springfield To Be Named O'Reilly Unit

Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield has raised more than enough money for its newest unit, which will be located at the new Williams Elementary.

The organization’s CEO, Brandy Harris, said they’ve exceeded their capital campaign goal of $1.2 million by just over $100,000.

The Williams Elementary Boys & Girls Club will be named the O’Reilly Unit. The O’Reilly Wooten Foundation contributed $500,000 to the project.

Williams Elementary is currently undergoing a renovation and reconstruction as part of a $168 million bond issue for Springfield Public Schools.

Harris also announced Wednesday that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield will launch a comprehensive workforce development and readiness program. It will give "special attention given to racial disparities, ending the cycle of poverty and overall Springfield economic impact," Harris said. The program has three levels: Educational experiences for K-8, work placements and apprenticeships for teens and job placements and education for parents of club families. Harris said several local businesses have agreed to participate in the program. It's set to launch this fall along with the opening of the O'Reilly Unit.