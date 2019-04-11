New Zealand Mosque Attacks Prompt Open House at the Islamic Center of Springfield

This week marks one month since a gunman opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing scores of worshippers.

To pause and reflect on the tragedy, the Islamic Center of Springfield has partnered with the Multicultural Programs office at MSU to host an open house on Saturday, April 13.

According to one of the coordinators, Nataleigh Ross, the event will feature a number of Muslim speakers, including representatives from MSU and the Springfield Police Department. It will also include a question and answer session and will conclude with the Maghrib prayer time at sunset.

The public is welcome to attend the open house on Saturday April 13th at 5:30 pm at the Islamic Center of Springfield. The mosque is located at 2151 E. Division St. in Springfield.

Those wishing to attend are asked to contact the center at 417-863-1102 to RSVP.