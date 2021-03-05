New CoxHealth CARE Mobile To Treat Students At Their Schools

CoxHealth and Children’s Miracle Network have introduced a new pediatric clinic on wheels. The CARE Mobile offers care to kids two months to age 18.

The CARE Mobile visits schools in the area and offers treatment of common illnesses, hearing and vision screenings and sports physicals. It’s not meant to replace primary care, according to Cox in a news release.

The services are provided by board-certified CoxHealth nurse practitioners who work with local physicians serving as medical directors.

According to Cox, when needed, school nurses will be able to schedule appointments with the CARE Mobile for children on the day they will be at their school. Contact your child’s school nurse for questions about pricing, financial assistance and the CARE Mobile schedule.