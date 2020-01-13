National Weather Service To Survey Storm Damage Monday

The National Weather Service will conduct surveys Monday to determine what it’s calling “possible tornadoes” that impacted southwest Missouri Friday.
The storms caused flooding and left one women, 53-year-old Kristi Yates, dead near Conway.
Two barns were destroyed and homes damaged near Fair Play.
And homes and businesses were damaged near Strafford.
Golf ball-sized hail was reported Friday in east Springfield.
The storms moved out and winter weather moved in overnight Friday. Springfield had a reported 2.5 inches of snow with some ice accumulation.