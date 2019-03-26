MSU Lady Bears Advance in NCAA Tournament

The Missouri State Lady Bears are headed to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after a 69-60 win last night over 13th-seeded Iowa State.

An emotional Lady Bears head coach, Kellie Harper, speaking at a news conference after the game, said she’s happy for their fans and proud of her team.

"I think the thing that makes me the most proud is we just went out and played basketball like we've been playing the last few months," said Harper, "and we were able to win doing it our way, and, golly, I'm so proud of them, so, so proud of them, so excited."

The 11th-seeded Lady Bears will take on second-seeded Stanford at 5:30 Saturday night in Chicago. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.