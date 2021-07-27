MSU, Bipartisan Lawmakers to Host Covid Vaccine Clinic Saturday

By & Connor Wilson 12 minutes ago

Credit KSMU - Ozarks Public Radio

Missouri State University will host a Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, July 31 with bipartisan support from Springfield area legislators. The participating lawmakers include state Senator Lincoln Hough, a Republican, and State Representative Crystal Quade, a Democrat.

The free vaccine clinic will be in MSU Parking Lot 39 south of Kentwood Hall from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday.  The entrance is on Walnut Street between John Q. Hammons Parkway and Kimbrough in central Springfield.

In addition to Hough and Quade, the bipartisan effort includes Republican Representatives John Black of Marshfield, Craig Fishel of Springfield, Alex Riley of Springfield, and Democratic Representative Betsy Fogle, also of Springfield.

The group of lawmakers released a joint statement that said, in part, “We all love Springfield and feel honored to represent our resilient community…COVID vaccines are currently the best tool in fighting the pandemic.”

KSMU Coronavirus Coverage

