MSU Begins $6.9 Million Payout of Emergency Financial Aid

The $6.9 million payout of emergency financial aid was authorized by the Coronavirus, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act.
The first phase of MSU's relief plan totals $1.6 million in Immediate Assistance Grants, according to a news release. Missouri State University has sent $250 to students who meet certain criteria.
Students can also apply for Emergency Assistance Grants. According to MSU, $5.3 million is available to help undergraduate or graduate students who are experiencing financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Students must meet certain criteria to apply: currently enrolled as a degree seeking student at MSU; eligible to participate in programs under Section 484 in Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965; not enrolled exclusively in an online program on March 13, 2020; have documented financial need or hardship due to coronavirus; and and have made reasonable use other sources of support. Those applications are due May 15.
To apply, students should:
- Log into My.MissouriState.edu
- Click on the "Student" tab located on the top ribbon of the portal
- Find the "My Financial Aid" section (located on the top right)
- Click on CARES Act Emergency Relief Application
Students with questions should contact the office of financial aid at FinancialAid@MissouriState.edu or 417-836-5262.