MSU Begins $6.9 Million Payout of Emergency Financial Aid

The $6.9 million payout of emergency financial aid was authorized by the Coronavirus, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act.

The first phase of MSU's relief plan totals $1.6 million in Immediate Assistance Grants, according to a news release. Missouri State University has sent $250 to students who meet certain criteria.

Students can also apply for Emergency Assistance Grants. According to MSU, $5.3 million is available to help undergraduate or graduate students who are experiencing financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Students must meet certain criteria to apply: currently enrolled as a degree seeking student at MSU; eligible to participate in programs under Section 484 in Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965; not enrolled exclusively in an online program on March 13, 2020; have documented financial need or hardship due to coronavirus; and and have made reasonable use other sources of support. Those applications are due May 15.

To apply, students should:

Log into My.MissouriState.edu

Click on the "Student" tab located on the top ribbon of the portal

Find the "My Financial Aid" section (located on the top right)

Click on CARES Act Emergency Relief Application

Students with questions should contact the office of financial aid at FinancialAid@MissouriState.edu or 417-836-5262.