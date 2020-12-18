Most Greene County Personal Property Tax Statements Are Now Available Online

After a delay, most 2020 personal property tax statements are now available online. Greene County collector, Leah Betts, said you can find them at www.countycollector.com. Paper statements will be mailed between December 21 and 23 “if all goes well,” according to Betts in a news release.

Real estate tax payments are still due by December 31 because they were mailed on time. The due date for personal property payments has been extended to January 31st. Both real estate and personal property and can be paid online, in person at the Greene County Historic Courthouse or by mail.

According to the Greene County Collector’s Office, there is a group of accounts the assessor’s office is still working on. Betts said to call her office at 417-868-4036 if you haven’t received your statement by January 15.