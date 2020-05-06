Most Branson Parks, Facilities Reopen

All city parks, trails and facilities operated by the Branson Parks and Recreation Department are now open again. The parks department closed them in late March to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Branson RecPlex is now open but with social distancing and increased disinfecting measures in place. And the Branson Community Center is open but with limited programs and activities. Senior Age will continue to offer pick-up meals for seniors at the Branson Community Center from 11 to 2 Monday through Friday. Dine-in meals are still unavailable.

Even though parks are open, the Branson Parks Department says the public should maintain social distancing and refrain from gathering in groups with non-family members.

Learn more here.