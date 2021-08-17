Related Program: 
Morning Edition

News Brief: Taliban Takeover, U.S. Exit Criticized, COVID-19 Boosters

Originally published on August 17, 2021 5:03 am

The Taliban are setting up checkpoints in the Afghan capital Kabul. President Biden tries to deflect criticism over the U.S. exit from Afghanistan. And, the U.S. may authorize COVID-19 booster shots.