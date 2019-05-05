Morning Edition Gets A New Sound

After decades of loving the historic Morning Edition theme music, NPR is rolling out a new version on May 6. A new suite of music that is "warm, fresh, weighted, smart, modern, and energetic" will replace the familiar tune you've been starting your day with for years.

Inspired by the work of BJ Leiderman, NPR says the new theme will reference the historic theme and "work cohesively across the entire program to create a consistent and recognizable sonic palette" for the program.

See the work that went into crafting the new sound:

