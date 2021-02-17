More Snow Falls In Southern Missouri Creating Dangerous Travel Conditions

Snow is expected to continue to fall in the Ozarks through the morning hours. Meteorologist Corey Rothstein, with the National Weather Service office in Springfield, said early Wednesday morning that accumulation amounts vary around the region.

"With the first round of storms we saw anywhere from about four to upwards of seven inches in some locations across southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas," he said. "Additionally, so far today, we've seen about two and a half inches here on the northwest side of Springfield. There's also been a report of Columbus, Kansas that got up to three to four inches of an estimated amount, so combined, especially in the Springfield area, looking at roughly close to seven and a half to eight inches total so far."

Cold temperatures will stick around for a couple more days, according to Rothstein.

"High temperatures the next couple of days--looking at Thursday you're only going to be mid 20s," he said. "Friday we might not even get above freezing, but we do start seeing a warm spell though as we get into this weekend into early next week."

Highs will be in the 40s by Saturday and in the 50s by early next week, he said.

Between February 13 and 16, Rothstein said several record low temperatures were broken. Three record lows were broken in Springfield, and there were several record low temperatures broken across the Ozarks. Tuesday’s low of -15 broke the previous record low by 14 degrees, he said.