More Snow Expected Tuesday Night Into Wednesday

Another round of accumulating snow is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

The National Weather Service said there could be adjustments to predicted accumulation totals. Right now, the weather service is predicting three to four inches for the Springfield area and four to six inches further south.

A winter storm warning is in effect in northern Arkansas Tuesday evening through late Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts there are expected to be four to eight inches.

