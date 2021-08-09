More Than 50 Percent Of Greene County Residents Have At Least 1 Dose Of COVID Vaccine

The latest surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the delta variant has prompted more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in at least one county.

More than half of Greene County residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, as of Friday, 50.28 percent of county residents 12 and older were partially vaccinated, and 43 percent were fully vaccinated. In the last three weeks, 10,213 residents received a first dose of vaccine. That’s the highest number since April.

Vaccine clinics will be held Monday, August 9, from 11 to 1 at the Dream Center, 829 W. Atlantic and at James River Church West, 3953 W. Farm Rd. 168, from 10 to noon.

Clinic will be held Tuesday, August 10, from 10 to noon at James River Church North, 3225 N. Farm Rd. 123, and at Central Assembly of God, 1301 N. Boonville, from 4 to 6.

Find out more at vaccine417.com or call 417-874-1211.