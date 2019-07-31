MODOT: Drivers 'Need To Start Planning' Routes During Closure of Highway 65

The Missouri Department of Transportation begins the final phase of the Highway 65 rebuild Sunday. This will lead to periodic road and lane closures until November.

From August 4 through the 10th, all southbound lanes of Highway 65between Sunshine Street and Battlefield Road will be closed. The southbound on ramp from Sunshine Street and the southbound off rampleading to Battlefield Road will also be closed.

MODOT spokeswoman Angela Eden said there will be detours in place during construction, but those are mostly for people who are just planning to drive through Springfield.

She suggests those who use Route 65 to commute use Glenstone or Kansas Expressway instead.

“Folks really needed to start planning today about what routes they’re going to take during the closures of Highway 65,” Angela Eden said.

Eden said all lanes will be open August 20th to September 6th due to traffic from the Labor Day holiday.

The total estimated cost of the project is $8.1 million.

A full breakdown of the project complete with road and ramp closures can be found online at modot.org/southwest by clicking the Route 65 icon.