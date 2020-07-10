MO Reports Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases Thursday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is once again reporting its highest daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. State health department data show another 795 cases were reported Thursday. That brings the total confirmed cases of the virus in the state to 25,999. The record for new cases reported in a single day was last broken Tuesday, when 773 cases of coronavirus were reported. Another five deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the state to 1,051.