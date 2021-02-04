MO Lawmaker From Nixa, Indicted On Federal Fraud Charges, Is Asked To Resign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri state lawmaker indicted on federal fraud charges for falsely claiming a treatment she sold contained stem cells that could help with COVID-19 has been asked to resign. The Missouri House speaker on Wednesday said fellow Republican Rep. Tricia Derges should step down after a federal grand jury indicted the Nixa legislator. The 20-count indictment also accuses the 63-year-old of illegally providing prescription drugs to clients and making false statements to federal agents investigating the case. Her defense attorney says Derges “hasn’t been convicted of a thing and she is presumed innocent.”