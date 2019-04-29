MO ATC Warns Consumers Of Exploding Wine Bottles

The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is warning the public that six different types of bottled wine manufactured by the Eldon, Mo. winery, Casa de Loco, may pose a danger of exploding and should be immediately secured to prevent injury. The wine should not be consumed.

The wines are Applesauced, Bellini Gold, Coming in Hot, Kona Lover Port, OCD and Peachy Thoughts. According to the agency, Casa de Loco never submitted those wines to ATC for product brand registration, which includes review and product evaluation, as required by Missouri law.

The wines were distributed to retailers in Camdenton, Glasgow, Keytesville, Lebanon, Newburg, Osage Beach, Salisbury, St. Joseph, St. Robert, Stoutland, Sunrise Beach, Warsaw, and Wright City. The wines may also have been distributed directly by Casa de Loco to consumers at events in other locations.

In addition to a bottle of Casa de Loco wine exploding after being confiscated by ATC, there have been several additional reported explosions of Casa de Loco wine bottles.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is also currently investigating Casa de Loco for potential health and sanitation violations at its Eldon manufacturing premises.

Any consumer or retailer who has a bottle of the six affected Casa De Loco wines is asked to call the ATC offices and report when and where they purchased the wine. The number to call is (573) 751-2964.