Missouri's Second Female Supreme Court Judge Retiring

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Supreme Court Judge Laura Denvir Stith is retiring.

Stith said Tuesday that her last day will be March 8. Stith was appointed to the state Supreme Court in 2001 by former Democratic Gov. Bob Holden. She was only the second woman to be appointed to the high court. She was later joined by Judges Patricia Breckenridge and Mary Russell.

She is the longest-serving judge currently on the Missouri Supreme Court. Stith says she plans to do pro bono work after she retires from the court and has offered to volunteer for Legal Aid of Western Missouri.