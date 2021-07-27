Missouri works to boost vaccinations as COVID-19 worsens

As COVID-19 hospitalizations climb, St. Louis is offering incentives for some of its employees to get immunized and thousands are registering for a statewide vaccine lottery. St. Louis said in a news release Tuesday that nearly 6,000 of its workers will be eligible to receive $100 in gift cards and can use paid time off to get vaccinated.

The announcement comes one day after a mask mandate took effect in the city and St. Louis County amid a rise in cases. Missouri has the nation’s fourth-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one in every 360 people diagnosed with COVID-19.