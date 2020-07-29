Missouri Tourist Town Of Branson To Require Face Coverings

By Jim Salter - AP 39 minutes ago

Credit livescience.com / Used with permission

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The popular Missouri tourist town of Branson will require face coverings in most public places in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, despite the objections of many, including comedian Yakov Smirnoff.

Smirnoff, who operates a successful theater in Branson, told the Board of Aldermen Tuesday that the mask ordinance would make his adopted home more like his native land, Russia, the Springfield News-Leader reported. Nevertheless, the board voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance, which requires face coverings for people ages 13 and older, with some exceptions.

Missouri reopened its economy in mid-June and has seen a big surge in confirmed coronavirus cases this month.

Tags: 
KSMU Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

MSU President Says 42 SOAR Leaders Are Currently Under Quarantine

By Jul 27, 2020
Scott Harvey

All of Missouri State University’s SOAR orientation sessions for incoming freshmen have been moved online.  That’s after the majority of SOAR leaders were placed under quarantine due to COVID-19.

According to an online letter sent by MSU president, Clif Smart, several SOAR leaders recently tested positive following an off-campus gathering where masking was not observed.  Around 42 people are now under quarantine.  Masks were required during SOAR sessions.

MO Department Of Labor Says 490,000 Missourians Have Filed For Unemployment Since March

By Jul 28, 2020
MO Department of Labor

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says it has processed more than $3.4 billion in unemployment benefit payments to more than 490,000 unemployed Missourians since the pandemic began in March.

According to a news release, the Division of Employment Security saw a 254 percent increase in initial claims compared to all the initial claims it processed in 2019.

Masks Are Still Available For Joplin Residents

By 2 hours ago
shibuya246 / Flickr

Joplin residents who missed the recent mask distribution by the city can still get a free mask.  Masks will be available in the Joplin City Hall main lobby, the police department foyer and at fire stations #2, #4 and #6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 7 or until the masks are gone. They are being offered via self-serve, and residents can pick up a mask for themselves as well as other family members or neighbors who may need one but have not received one yet, according to the city.

Branson Board Of Aldermen Approves Face Covering Mandate

By 8 hours ago
Michele Skalicky

Face coverings are now required in public spaces in the city of Branson.  The city’s board of aldermen voted four to one in favor of a masking ordinance during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The ordinance goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. this Friday, July 31, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, September 8.

COVID-19 Cases Are Dropping In Greene County, According To Health Department Director

By 7 hours ago
Michele Skalicky

Springfield-Greene County Health Department director, Clay Goddard, is optimistic the masking ordinance in Springfield is helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. 