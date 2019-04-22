Missouri State University Celebrates Earth Week

Monday, April 22, is Earth Day, but Missouri State University is celebrating all week long with events that are open to the public.

Ecopalooza is Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. on the MSU North Mall. The event will include food, local vendors with sustainability missions, mindsets and practices and the unveiling of a public art piece.

MSU will receive a Tree Campus U.S.A. designation from the Missouri Department of Conservation at an event Wednesday, April 24, at 1:30 on the west side of the Foster Recreation Center.

A screening of the documentary, “Trashed,” will be held Friday night (4/26) at 5:30 in the Plaster Student Union Theatre.

Earth Strike on the Square is planned for Saturday (4/27) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Park Central Square.

