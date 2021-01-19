Missouri State Museum Hosts Free, Virtual Program On The Santa Fe Trail

The Missouri State Museum in Jefferson City will host a free, virtual program on Missouri’s Santa Fe Trail in celebration of the state’s bicentennial.

The Santa Fe Trail became famous after the historic initial trip made by William Bucknell from Franklin, Missouri to Santa Fe opened trade between the United States and Mexico. The program will let viewers explore the rich history of the trail and see some of the remaining sites of the trail.

It takes place on Wednesday, February 3 at 7 p.m. on the Missouri State Museum’s Facebook page.