Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt Will Not Run For Reelection In 2022

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced Monday he will not run for reelection next year, a move that will set up a GOP scramble to replace the powerful Republican legislator.

Blunt, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and narrowly reelected in 2016, made the announcement in a video posted on his Twitter page. The 71-year-old southwest Missouri native touted some of his accomplishments involving national security and mental health research before dropping the political bombshell.

“After 14 general election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for the United States Senate next year,” said Blunt, who made the announcement at his family dairy farm. “I want to thank my family and the great team that came together to help me work for you. Most importantly, thanks to Missourians, whether you voted for me or not, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country.”

Former Gov. Eric Greitens had hinted about running for the seat, though he would likely face a torrent of pushback from Republican political enemies he made during his tumultuous time in office.

With Blunt out of the race, potential GOP candidates include Greitens, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft could also run, though he may be more inclined to run for governor in 2024 when Mike Parson departs from office due to term limits.

Former state Sen. Scott Sifton is already running for the Democratic nomination.

Blunt’s announcement ends a successful political career that saw him meticulously climb the political ladder of Missouri politics from Greene County clerk to the secretary of state’s office to leadership posts in Congress.

While serving in the House, Blunt served as the majority whip — a job that tasked him with getting his GOP colleagues to vote for key pieces of legislation. After U.S. Sen. Kit Bond decided against running for reelection, Blunt won the 2010 election to succeed him in a landslide over then-Secretary of State Robin Carnahan. He won a narrow victory in 2016 over Jason Kander.

During his Senate tenure, Blunt was a key member of the Senate Appropriations Committee — where he was able to direct money to the National Institutes of Health. He also was a member of the GOP leadership, giving him a big say in the direction of his caucus.

But Blunt faced some flak from fellow Republicans this year when he announced he would not object to President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

