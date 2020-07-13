Missouri Reports 310 More COVID-19 Cases

By Associated Press 20 minutes ago

Credit Springfield-Greene County Health Department

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Heath and Senior Services is reporting 310 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 27,443.

The state on Sunday also reported five more deaths, bringing the total to 1,069. State health officials say new cases of the coronavirus are being spread primarily by young people who infect many others.

Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox on Friday said that the average age of newly diagnosed cases in the past week was a little over 37 years. Officials suspect the actual number of people with COVID-19 is much higher than the state-released statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested.

Tags: 
KSMU Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Taney County Health Department Notifies Public Of Potential COVID-19 Exposures

By 6 hours ago
Springfield-Greene County Health Department

Three people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited several locations while infectious, according to the Taney County Health Department.

Prior to being diagnosed, they went to these locations:

Springfield-Greene County Health Department Announces Possible COVID-19 Exposures

By 6 hours ago
Michele Skalicky

Fourteen people with COVID-19 went to 27 businesses before they were diagnosed, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, and they may have exposed others to the coronavirus.

Here's a list of locations they visited:

Springfield City Council Will Consider Requiring Masks In The City

By 6 hours ago
Michele Skalicky

Springfield-City Council will discuss an ordinance Monday night, July 13, that would make wearing a mask or face covering a requirement in the city.

The ordinance would require face coverings in places of public accommodation for anyone over age 11 with some exceptions.  If approved, it would take effect on July 16 and carries a $100 fine for those who violate it.

Spike On Virus Cases Prompts New Face Mask Requirements

By Jim Salter and Summer Ballentine - AP Jul 10, 2020
livescience.com / Used with permission

  O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The rapidly rising number of confirmed new coronavirus cases is prompting facial-covering requirements in several areas of Missouri.

The state health department on Thursday announced 795 new cases of COVID-19. That was the most in a single day since the pandemic began, topping the 773 confirmed new cases reported Tuesday.

Ordinance To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 Voted Down In Neosho

By Jul 10, 2020
heriocrelics.org

The City of Neosho will not have restrictions on gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Neosho City Council voted against an ordinance that, in part, would have prohibited gatherings of 16 or more unless a letter or approval was obtained first from the Newton County Health Department.  The council also voted to repeal the existing ordinance, which means the city currently has no restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.