Missouri Pharmacies To Begin Getting Prioritized Shipments Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Missouri Governor Mike Parson says pharmacies in the state will begin receiving prioritized shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine through a new State Pharmacy Program.

Starting next week, 15 percent of Missouri’s weekly vaccine allotment from the federal government will be allocated to the program, according to the governor's office in a news release.

The state has identified 161 pharmacies in 84 counties based on ability, location, and population. These pharmacies have the ability to administer 200 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines per week.

You can find a list of those pharmacies at MOStopsCOVID.com.