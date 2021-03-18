Missouri To Open Vaccines To Everyone Beginning April 9

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The homeless, minorities and restaurant workers soon will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri, and vaccinations will be opened up to everyone shortly after. Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday said people included in Phase 2 can get the vaccine beginning March 29. All other adults will be eligible April 9.

A new effort has begun in St. Louis County to help homebound residents and people with disabilities get COVID-19 vaccinations. St. Louis Public Radio reports that the county health department is working with fire and emergency management services districts to deliver vaccine to homes and independent living facilities.