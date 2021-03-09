‘Missouri Online’ Organizes Mizzou’s Courses Across Four Campuses

Missouri University launched a new online program Tuesday designed to show the university’s course listings and certificates to soon-to-be students. It includes degree and certificate options from all four of its campuses.

The new system is called Missouri Online, and it’s billed as a way to save prospective students the hassle of searching for MU programs on each of the four MU campus websites. Missouri Online displays program options from Missouri University in Columbia, UM-St. Louis, Missouri S&T, and UMKC.

Stephanie Fleming, spokeswoman for Mizzou, says the degree programs themselves haven’t changed, but that the new platform will be especially helpful to online student to see their options.

The university announced the new program along with more online infrastructure and new learning technologies. These projects are part of a $20 million investment by the university in online learning.