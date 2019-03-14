Missouri Lawmakers Seek To Shield The Emails That Voters Said Should Be Public

Any member of the public can go to the debates in Missouri House or Senate. And in November, voters said the discussions about legislation and strategy that lawmakers have in emails and other documents should be public knowledge, too.
But some legislators are looking to once again shield those records from public view, a move that opponents say is a step backward for government openness and transparency.
On New Year’s Eve 2016, Cecile Leggio was in an accident near the intersection of 67th Street and Ralston Avenue in Raytown. She later died at a hospital. The family wanted to know more about that intersection, so attorney Chris Dandurand tried using the Sunshine Law.
