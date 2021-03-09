Missouri House Passes Bill For Guns On Buses, Public Transit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has passed a bill to allow guns on public transportation. The GOP-led chamber on Monday voted 124-32 to send the proposal to the Senate. The measure would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms on the Kansas City Streetcar, St. Louis buses and other public transit. Democratic Rep. Wiley Price says even with extensive training, police still shoot people with guns unnecessarily. He says it's dangerous to allow the public to make those choices. But Republican bill sponsor Rep. Adam Schnelting says that doesn't take away from people's right to defend themselves.