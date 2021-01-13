Missouri House Democrats, Labor Union Urge Hawley's Ouster

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Sen. Josh Hawley faced more calls for his resignation Tuesday from Democrats and a labor union in his home state of Missouri.

Hawley was a leader of efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results and voted to question the Electoral College count, even after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. Since then, several supporters and financial donors have cut ties with him.

Democrats in the Missouri House on Tuesday filed a resolution urging Hawley to resign. Also, a small group of protesters stood outside the St. Louis federal courthouse chanting, “Josh Hawley has to go!”