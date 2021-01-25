Missouri House Democrats Kick Member Out Of Caucus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri House Democrats have kicked out a member of their caucus. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said Democrats on Sunday voted out Rep. Wiley Price. Price was accused of having sex with an intern, which he has denied. A House Ethics investigation found he threatened a staffer after she reported the allegation. The Ethics Committee also says he lied while under investigation.

The House for the first time in history censured Price earlier this month. An effort to kick him out of the House entirely failed after some Republicans and all but one Democrat voted against it.