Missouri House Cancels Work As Lawmakers Sickened With Virus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House is canceling work next week because of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the Capitol. Republican House leaders announced the decision late Thursday. House leaders didn't specify how many lawmakers and staffers are ill. But at least one lawmaker tested positive and several others are quarantining.

House leaders say they plan to return to work the week of Jan. 25. A spokesman for Senate Republican leaders says that chamber still plans on working next week.

Statewide, at least 15,519 people were sickened by the virus in the past week, according to the state health department. That’s about 2,217 newly reported cases per day.