Missouri Governor Frees $281 Million, Including Money For K-12 Public Schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has freed $281 million that he previously blocked from being spent. The Republican on Monday said state finances have improved since the coronavirus first hit the state, allowing him to release the money. Parson initially cut $438 million from the state budget over concerns that the virus would tank the economy and mean less state revenue for the year. He's been releasing chunks of that funding as the economy has improved. The $281 million Parson released Monday was the last of his remaining spending restrictions. It includes $123 million for K-12 public schools.