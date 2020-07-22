Missouri Governor Clarifies Comments On School Kids, Virus

By Jim Salter - AP

Credit KSMU File Photo

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is clarifying comments he made in a radio interview in which he said children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will “get over it."

The comments drew criticism from several Democrats as well as the head of a state teachers’ union. Parson made the comments Friday on “The Marc Cox Morning Show” on 97.1 FM in St. Louis.

In another radio interview, with KMOX host Mark Reardon on Tuesday, Parson said he “didn't do a good job” of communicating his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn't care about children.

