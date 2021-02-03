Missouri GOP Proposal Would Shield Pre-Existing Conditions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Several Republicans are trying to amend Missouri's Constitution to ensure people with pre-existing conditions can access health insurance if the Affordable Care Act is undone. The proposals filed Tuesday in the Republican-led Legislature would require health insurance companies to cover people with pre-existing medical conditions without charging them more. Those protections are already in former President Barack Obama's health care law. The Missouri proposal would kick in if that law is tossed out. A top House Republican is among those supporting the measure. If passed by lawmakers, the proposal would go before voters in 2022.