Missouri Emergency Workers Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine, Those 65 And Older Soon

Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that law enforcement personnel, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other emergency workers are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Missourians 65 or older or those with chronic health conditions will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting next week.

The announcement marks the next phase of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, which will eventually include “essential workers” and nearly 3 million residents.

The federal government shipped the first doses of the coronavirus vaccines to the state last month. Those initial doses were given to health care providers and long-term care facility residents and workers.

The state has vaccinated a fraction of that first group, which comprises about 500,000 people. But the federal government is expected to significantly increase the supply of vaccine doses coming to states starting next week, Parson said in a statement.

“We are looking forward to increased vaccine supply in the coming weeks as supply is the leading factor that dictates our movement through our plan,” Parson said. “The more supply we receive, the quicker we can reach our goal of making vaccines available to every Missourian who wants one.”

The state will make instructions on how to receive the vaccine available online on Friday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Jaclyn Driscoll contributed to this story report.

