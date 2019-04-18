Metals in Plants; a Watery Scenario

Everyone knows you need metals to survive. However, as we also know some metals are deleterious to our health and the health of our ecosystem. Tracking metals and their pathways into plants requires a great deal of concentrated effort on the part of scientists in general. Enter Dr. La Toya Kissoon Charles an assistant professor of biology at Missouri State University. She and her team are currently at work to elucidate mechanisms by which harmful metallic compounds enter the plants near Missouri waterways. Listen in on STEM Spots this week as she and I discuss her research and it’s implications on improving our environment.

listen the the audio for the show here