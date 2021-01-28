Mercy Announces Automated Phone Number For Those Without Internet To Get In Line For COVID-19 Shot

Mercy has created a way for people without internet access to get in line for a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Mercy, while filling out an online form is the preferred way for patients to get in line for a vaccine, there’s now an automated phone number to call. It’s 1-833-364-6777.

When vaccines become available in the patient’s area, someone at Mercy will call them to schedule an appointment.

In a news release, Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities, urges people to be patient. He says they currently have far more people who want the vaccine than shots to give out and they don’t yet know when they’ll get another shipment from the state.

You can request a vaccine from Mercy online at mercy.net/MOVaccine.