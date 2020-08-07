Mental Health Services Expanded At Boys & Girls Clubs' Musgrave And Fremont Units

Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield Musgrave Unit
Credit Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield/Facebook

Burrell Behavioral Health is expanding services to Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield youth and families.  Burrell signed a memorandum of understanding this week with the Boys & Girls Clubs to include clinical behavioral health services.  A licensed Burrell clinician will now be located on-site at the Musgrave and Fremont units to provide individual and group therapy sessions, according to the Boys & Girls Clubs Facebook page.

The organization’s CEO, Brandy Harris, said they are “providing our club members and their families stability and structure during these unstable times.”

Burrell and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield have a longstanding partnership through which Burrell provides community support services to club youth and families, according to the organization.