Mental Health Services Expanded At Boys & Girls Clubs' Musgrave And Fremont Units

Burrell Behavioral Health is expanding services to Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield youth and families. Burrell signed a memorandum of understanding this week with the Boys & Girls Clubs to include clinical behavioral health services. A licensed Burrell clinician will now be located on-site at the Musgrave and Fremont units to provide individual and group therapy sessions, according to the Boys & Girls Clubs Facebook page.

The organization’s CEO, Brandy Harris, said they are “providing our club members and their families stability and structure during these unstable times.”

Burrell and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield have a longstanding partnership through which Burrell provides community support services to club youth and families, according to the organization.